This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
