Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzl…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How l…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hig…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear early then increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a …
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see s…