Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.