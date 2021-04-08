Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear early then increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.