This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear early then increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see s…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How l…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks will see warm te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzl…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast c…