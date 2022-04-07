 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 47F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

