Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
