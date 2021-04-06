This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
