Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.