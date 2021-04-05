This evening in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
