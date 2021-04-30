 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

