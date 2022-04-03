This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely later at night. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect cl…