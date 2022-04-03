Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.