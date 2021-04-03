This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
