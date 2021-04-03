 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert