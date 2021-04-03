Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.