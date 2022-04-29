This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. W…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. …
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees to…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. I…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of r…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees t…