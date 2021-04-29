 Skip to main content
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

