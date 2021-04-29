For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
