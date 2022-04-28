 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

