Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest.