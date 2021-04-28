This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 t…
Bryan's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. W…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorm…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow.…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We…