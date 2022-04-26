Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.