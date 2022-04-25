Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.