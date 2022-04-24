Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.