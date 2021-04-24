For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
