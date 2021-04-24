 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

