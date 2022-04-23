For the drive home in Bryan: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
