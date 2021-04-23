Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.