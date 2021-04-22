Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We …
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Bryan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorr…
This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sa…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It should r…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in t…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. …