Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

