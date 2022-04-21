Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.