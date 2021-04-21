 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

