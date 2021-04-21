This evening in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorr…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees.…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Br…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59…
This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sa…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We …
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…