Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
