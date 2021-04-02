Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.