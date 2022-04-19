Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.