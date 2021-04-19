 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

