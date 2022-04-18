Bryan's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
