Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.