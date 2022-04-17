 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

