This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Br…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fo…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 deg…
For the drive home in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds NN…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…