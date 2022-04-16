Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
