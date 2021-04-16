Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.