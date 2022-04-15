This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. It …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is high.…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The suns…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 deg…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 1…