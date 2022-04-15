Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.