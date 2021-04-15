 Skip to main content
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

