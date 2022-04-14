For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Sunday. It …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is high.…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The suns…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 1…
This evening in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…