Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
