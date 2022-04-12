This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
