 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert