Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.