This evening's outlook for Bryan: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
