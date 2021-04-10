This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
