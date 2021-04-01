 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

