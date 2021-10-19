We need a Hoover more than ever today

Herbert Hoover, where are you now that we need you?

Fires in the West and hurricanes in the Southeast have underscored the importance of unified command and control in response to natural disasters. Unfortunately, recent responses to both crises have been less than perfect.

What we need is a national leader who can take control — we need a person in the mold of Herbert Hoover.

Herbert Hoover? He’s an unlikely role model. After all, many Americans still blame him for the Great Depression, and he’s generally considered below average among our presidents.

Before he was president, however, Hoover had a reputation as a “Master of Emergencies,” and that’s what we need today.

There’s no question that Hoover’s leadership made a big difference in 1927 when the Mississippi River jumped its banks and flooded an area the size of New England. More than a million people in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana were left homeless and in desperate need of food and shelter. The devastation was just as bad as the aftermath of recent calamities.