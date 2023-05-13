Watch: College Station silver medalist Maddie Jones talks after state May 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch College Station silver medalist Maddie Jones talk after state 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Scholarship established for A&M student who died just short of graduation Maddie Hall was the kind of person who lit up a room and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, either. Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47 She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges. Former A&M WR Marshall dismissed from Ole Miss Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who transferred to Ole Miss after last season, was dismissed from the Rebels’ team over the… Oliver Hadnot retires after 20 years at CSMS If someone would have told a younger Oliver Hadnot, principal of College Station Middle School, that he would remain at the same school for 20… New historical marker encapsulates the long history of Edge community If you don’t know it’s there, the Edge community is just a little blip in the road these days.