Voting rights advocates sue Texas again over GOP-drawn maps

AUSTIN, Texas — Voting rights advocates are suing Texas again, this time with support from a former U.S. attorney general, over the state’s newly redrawn congressional district maps that favor the GOP, claiming the maps dilute the vote of communities of color after growth in America’s largest red state was overwhelmingly Hispanic, Black and Asian American people.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by Texas voters and Voto Latino, a Latino voter advocacy organization, in an Austin federal court just moments after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the redrawn districts into law.

Texas was the only state to be allocated two new congressional seats earlier this year after U.S. Census figures showed the state’s population grew by 4 million people, nearly half of which were Hispanic. Texas will now have 38 representatives in Congress and 40 electoral votes — second only to California.

The latest lawsuit alleges that the new U.S. House maps violate the 1965 Voting Rights Act by not giving people of color a fair opportunity to elect their representatives. The maps do not include any additional districts in which Black or Hispanic voters make up more than 50% of eligible voters, and census data shows more than 9 of 10 of Texas’ new residents in the past decade were people of color.