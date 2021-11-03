Voters back rights for elderly visits, eating and clean air

“When voters get confused -- either because they don’t understand what a measure would do or because it seems contradictory with other things that are on the ballot -- sometimes the easiest thing to do is to just vote no,” Masket said.

In New Jersey, voters defeated a proposal to expand sports betting to include college games that take place in the state or involve New Jersey colleges. Although the state has been a pioneer in sports wagering, local collegiate games have been off-limits.

In Maine, the right to food passed comfortably. It declares individuals have an “unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing.” Legislative sponsors said they were pushing back against corporatization that threatens local ownership of the food supply. Opponents expressed concerns that people would try to raise cattle in cities.

“It’s always a good idea to secure and protect an individual right in the world we live in. Food is life,” said Democratic state Sen. Craig Hickman, a supporter of the proposal.