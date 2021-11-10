Veterans Day: Former Marine goes from Iraqi experience to Texas A&M

Jeremy Williams entered the Marine Corps with his parents’ consent when he was 17 years old.
On Oct. 12, 2000, while Williams was attending boot camp, the USS Cole was bombed by the terrorist group Al Qaeda. It was at this moment the reality that the United State was entering into a de facto state of war began to trickle into the newly recruited Marine, Williams said.
On Jan. 17, 2003, the future Texas A&M graduate student was deployed aboard the USS Boxer on the Amphibious Task Force-West where he says he was a part of the same battle group as the regimental combat team that first invaded Iraq a little more than two months later. On his 21st birthday, with 25 of his fellow Marines, Williams said he rode in the back of a troop transport truck as they crossed the breach to invade a country.
“I was a young guy, a newlywed, I had a son that was born just three weeks prior, so it was such a culture shock to say the least,” the Houston native said. “To be rolling down the streets of a foreign country toppling a government, liberating people, it’s just kind of surreal.”
Williams returned home that October and got back into the groove of living in the states while doing advanced training to maintain his combat skill readiness, he said. Within a year, Williams was redeployed as a designated marksman and machine gunner with a Military Police Company Security Platoon to take part in the Second Battle of Fallujah.
“That was the bloodiest battle the Marines have been in since the Battle of Hue City in Vietnam, and that was another surreal experience where I was leading foot patrol or leading a column of Marines mounted in vehicles and machine guns securing an airfield,” Williams said.
Once Williams finished his second tour, he started college and held a civilian job, but shortly after his end of active service he was called back to active duty for a third deployment to Ramadi, Iraq.
“At the time, in 2006, the Iraqi city of Ramadi was the worst place on the planet,” said Williams, who was a member of the Marine Civil Affairs team that supported the provincial reconstruction of the government and municipal infrastructure in Anbar Province. On their return from the government center, his patrol was attacked with an IED.
“It was the worst experience ever in my life to feel my body uncontrollably being jarred around inside of a turret with plate armor,” he said. “The blast was so bad that I suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries.
“I’ve been in physical therapy since the day I got wounded, so at every level from throwing a tennis ball again to strengthening my physical and mental core, it’s just been a daily journey in physical recovery. I experience post traumatic stress syndrome and I’m 1,038 days sober, so this recovery for me it’s my daily life.”
After retiring from the Marine Corps in 2007, Williams came back to Texas and worked for the Wounded Warrior Project and became a member of Marine Corps League. In 2011, Williams had his final physical evaluation at the Naval Medical Center where he was told that while he would always be a Marine, he was recommended for permanent retirement.
“I was looking for a new purpose,” Williams said.
What really felt like home was attending a Texas A&M football game in 2011 as part of a program that took wounded Marines on hunting and fishing trips, Williams said.
“I’ve always wanted to come to school at Texas A&M, and it felt like I belonged there,” he said. “We came back in 2012 after Johnny Manziel played football here, and I just felt the energy. There’s Aggies who say from the inside out we just can’t describe this from the outside in and you just don’t understand it. I felt that, it’s almost like I belonged in this area, I belonged in this community.”
Wiliams was accepted, in 2013, into the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (EBV) at May Business School, a program he says changed his life forever.
“Those six weeks in that program were the catalyst to me being where I am now,” Williams said. “I was not only empowered by the Aggie community, the Aggie Family, but the knowledge and access that they gave me, the support, the compassion, the leadership, the selfless service, all those A&M core values I experienced when I went through EBV.”
While Williams attended the EBV program, he was finishing up his undergraduate degree in political science at Sam Houston State. Williams said he knew after he experienced the magic and spirit of Aggieland that he wanted to be an Aggie.
“I leveraged the moment, I asked for some recommendations to the Bush School of Government, and I was accepted into the graduate certificate program and nonprofit management at the Bush School of Government in January 2014,” he said.
Williams completed two certificates in the program before being accepted into the first executive class, the masters of public service and administration, at the Bush School of Government in the summer of 2015 and graduating in 2017.
“Next to becoming a Marine, it was the most significant individual moment in my life, aside from having children, being married and starting a family,” he said. “It takes a certain type of human being to become a Marine and it takes another type of person to become an Aggie, and the community helped me become an Aggie.”
Now 39, Williams currently lives in College Station and works for a federal contractor that provides health care technology and services to the Veterans Health Administration while serving as a member of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1391.
“Doesn’t matter if you’re scaling a wall in boot camp, pulling a Marine out of a firefight, helping a Marine file their VA claim, or helping them rebuild their home after a storm,” Williams said of the organization’s function of helping fellow Marines. “It’s that same feeling of duty, of commitment, honor, courage, and dedication to a purpose higher than yourself that builds this unit cohesion within our detachment to serve continuously after active service for each other and their families.”
The Marine Corps League Detachment 1391 continues to keep the spirit of Semper Fidelis alive in Aggieland, a place with a strong community consisting of people who love veterans, are veterans and those who raise future veterans, Williams said.
“If it wasn’t for the generous Aggies who donated to the association, or the Aggies who donated their time, talent and treasure to provide scholarships to students like me, who was a single dad raising two kids, running a business and going to graduate school full time, I don’t know how I would have made it,” he said. “That’s the theme of this experience, that even to this very moment I’m helped by fellow Aggies.”