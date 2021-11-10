Veterans Day: Former Marine goes from Iraqi experience to Texas A&M

While Williams attended the EBV program, he was finishing up his undergraduate degree in political science at Sam Houston State. Williams said he knew after he experienced the magic and spirit of Aggieland that he wanted to be an Aggie.

“I leveraged the moment, I asked for some recommendations to the Bush School of Government, and I was accepted into the graduate certificate program and nonprofit management at the Bush School of Government in January 2014,” he said.

Williams completed two certificates in the program before being accepted into the first executive class, the masters of public service and administration, at the Bush School of Government in the summer of 2015 and graduating in 2017.

“Next to becoming a Marine, it was the most significant individual moment in my life, aside from having children, being married and starting a family,” he said. “It takes a certain type of human being to become a Marine and it takes another type of person to become an Aggie, and the community helped me become an Aggie.”

Now 39, Williams currently lives in College Station and works for a federal contractor that provides health care technology and services to the Veterans Health Administration while serving as a member of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1391.