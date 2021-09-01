Veteran gifts fellow A&M student's shopping spree

Brand new clothes and shoes filled Texas A&M junior Jake Worrell’s Academy Sports + Outdoors shopping cart Wednesday morning — all were gifts made possible by a local veteran.
Academy partnered with Texas A&M this year to honor an Aggie veteran to commemorate this weekend’s Standing for America football game, which will be the first game of the season and due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be the first time the stadium will be at capacity since November 2019. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the crowd will recreate the 2001 “Red, White and Blue” game, in which fans at Kyle Field wore either red, white or blue depending on which deck they sat in.
The store reached out to A&M’s Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center for help selecting a standout veteran who could receive a $5,000 shopping spree at Academy. The team selected A&M student Chris Thompson, who only agreed to accept the gift if he could donate it to someone else.
Thompson connected with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which found two families with children who could benefit from splitting the $5,000 donation. The foundation is most well known for helping families of fallen and severely wounded Special Operations personnel across the country, largely through full financial assistance for post-secondary education.
Worrell made a dent in his $2,500 half of the gift Wednesday morning, shopping around the College Station store with Chris Thompson and his wife, Rebecca Thompson, and their 9-year-old son Colton. Some of the items Worrell purchased were for his younger brother, Luke, who is a student at Texas State. Jackets also made the list; Worrell said they will come in handy this winter and after he graduates since he wants to move to Montana.
Being selected for the gift card was humbling and a blessing, Worrell said. It’s an experience that allowed him to make new friends in the Thompson family, he said.
“I am super grateful that they chose for me to come out here and do this,” Worrell said, remarking that he was thankful to everyone involved in making the event possible. “It was cool. I really enjoyed myself.”
The family that received the other $2,500 is based in Colorado. Lisa DeLong, the foundation’s scholarships and family outreach counselor, said they selected Robin Duckworth, whose husband was recently killed in the line of duty and who has nine children ranging from ages 3 to 15. DeLong said that Duckworth has expressed interest in using the gift card for Christmas gifts for her kids.
Worrell said he has been connected with the foundation since his father died when he was 5. DeLong said Worrell’s father served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.
Thompson’s service and values are major parts of why he was selected for the shopping spree, according to Ashley Drake, the assessment, marketing and campus programs coordinator for Veteran Resource & Support Center. Thompson is a former Green Beret in the 3rd Special Forces Group who received the Bronze Star for Valor, two additional Bronze Stars and the Congressional Veteran Commendation.
Thompson said he was happy to be able to be a part of helping families through the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. He said there is a lot of attention on service members because of news coming out of Afghanistan. While Thompson said this is important, he hopes that people continue to remember service members’ loved ones too.
“We’re super excited to be able to do this, and especially connect with one of the local families to be able to support them,'' Thompson said. “It's been awesome.”
Since Academy still wanted to recognize Thompson personally, Senior Public Relations Specialist Tyler Sumrall said that the company gave Thompson a $1,000 gift card and tickets to the A&M game this weekend. Thompson is also being recognized at the game for his military service.
DeLong said that the Special Operations Warrior Foundation is “extremely grateful” that the Thompson family was willing to give up their $5,000 for families of the fallen.
“The whole reason [the Thompsons] got this award is because of their selfless service,” DeLong pointed out. “And to be able to then say, ‘we're blessed, we don't need anything. Let's give this to some families that could use this’ — that is amazing.”