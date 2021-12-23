US adds Merck pill as second easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

Molnupiravir, made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, also will carry a warning against use during pregnancy. Women of childbearing age should use birth control during treatment and for a few days after while men should use birth control for at least three months after their final dose, the FDA said. The federal agency also said molnupiravir should not be used in patients under age 18 because it may affect bone growth.

Dr. Nick Kartsonis, Merck's senior vice president of clinical research, said company scientists are still studying the drug and they hope to eventually get it approved for use in children.

The restrictions were expected after an FDA advisory panel only narrowly endorsed the drug last month, warning that its use would have to be strictly tailored to patients who can benefit the most.

Kartsonis said Merck researchers are “very comfortable” with their drug's safety profile.

He also noted that molnupiravir has been studied in more than a thousand people, and researches saw side effects like diarrhea and nausea in only a small percentage of patients.

“The drug has actually looked very well tolerated,” he said.